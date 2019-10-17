School board modifies superintendent evaluation

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The Mustang Board of Education on Monday adopted a new approach to evaluating its superintendent.

The board will meet with Superintendent Charles Bradley in executive session monthly to discuss one aspect of his performance based on an evaluation tool that the Oklahoma State School Board Association administers at a cost of $250 a year per school district.

Board President Chad Schroeder learned about the tool during a presentation at the OSSBA convention by Ann Caine, the organization’s director of leadership education.

The “life expectancy” of superintendents in school districts using this approach has improved compared to districts that don’t use it, Caine said.

“Being a superintendent is a hard job,” she said.

“Why not provide them with support?”

The Mustang board hired Bradley last year.

He had been in the district for 20 years, starting as a science teacher and rising to assistant superintendent, but this is his first time as a superintendent.

The job became open when former superintendent Sean McDaniel resigned to become the superintendent of Oklahoma City Schools.

“Charles is with you in the executive session,” Caine said.

“It’s a conversation back and forth.”

The new approach is better than doing the evaluation just once a year, she said.

The annual approach gives little time to discuss problem areas and look for solutions, she said.

“You end up saying, ‘You don’t do this well. Try again next year.’”

At Monday’s meeting, Bradley announced that this year’s official enrollment, based on the number of students Oct. 1, is 12,355, an increase of 453 students over last year.

That number is used to determine state aid.

The 3.8% growth is comparable to the 3.5% to 4% the district has been experiencing in recent years, Bradley said.

The board also recognized Kaitlin Hensley, a Mustang High School assistant principal, for being selected as a NextGen Under 30 Award winner.