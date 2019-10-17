Mustang’s Simonsen wins COAC championship

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

Mustang High’s Gabe Simonsen continues to build on his legacy of being one of the premier competitors in Class 6A cross country in Oklahoma.

Simonsen captured the championship of the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday morning at Deer Creek High School, breezing across the finish-line in 16:21 in the 3.1-mile race.

Simonsen, a junior who is the defending state champion, was named the 2019 conference runner of the year.

Mustang boys coach Mike McGarry said Simonsen was not competing at 100 percent physically but still drove himself to participate.

“Gabe was a little banged up this week, so I was excited to see him still be able to win it,” McGarry said. “He is very determined to be the best he can be.”

McGarry said times for the event were fast due to the hard surface of the course.

“It was a hard dirt-packed road and not much grass,” McGarry said. “So, times were faster than on a grass course.”

MHS’ boys and girls teams each placed fifth, McGarry said.

Lady Broncos’ standout Lakyn Webb continues to enjoy a breakout freshman season. She finished third by clocking 19:46.

“Lakyn ran a great race with her third-place finish and dropped her personal record by 36 seconds,” MHS girls coach Greg Osborne said.

In placing 20th, Katie Jones ran 20:59 and topped her personal record by 63 seconds.

“We knew the Deer Creek course is fast,” Osborne said, “but it was really great to see so many girls run personal records for the season.”

Osborne said Annistyn Stanley was 30 seconds faster than previously with 22:06. Aisha Leonard ran 23:21 and was 36 seconds better than her personal record. Stanley placed 42nd and Leonard 64th.

Other Lady Bronco results were: 29, Elaina Hinkle, 21:24; 46, Alexis Ray, 22:18, and 62, Emily Wilson, 23:13.

Other Bronco boys results were: 25, Gunnar Sroczynski, 17:25; 34, Jaxson Pearson, 17:41; 40, Kyle Bussell, 17:50; 45, Brendan Robeaux, 17:59; 54, Jose Sardina, 18:10, and 61, Cole Robinson, 18:20.

Mustang’s boys were ranked fifth and the girls 10th this week in the coaches’ Class 6A’s rankings.