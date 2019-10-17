City celebrates 50th birthday

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The city of Mustang is recognizing the 50th anniversary of the city’s incorporation this week.

The Mustang Mirror that was published the week before Gov. Dewey Bartlett signed the city charter on Oct. 17, 1969, offered this explanation:

“Mustang Mayor James M. Hamilton announced Monday that Governor Bartlett will sign the Mustang City Charter at 12 noon Friday, October 17, at the State Capitol.

“This is the final step in the long and complicated process which started last spring with the election of 10 freeholders.

“Those freeholders, with the assistance of Dr. Spencer, wrote an excellent charter which was approved by the voters last July.

“It should greatly assist the City of Mustang in providing orderly growth and development and more efficient administration of City services in the future.”

A birthday bash will commemorate the charter signing from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Town Center and Wild Horse Park.

It will include food trucks, inflatables, Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a car show featuring Mustangs and 1969 cars, a 5k and mile fun run, a 1,000-cupcake birthday cake and a movie in the park, “The Love Bug,” which came out in 1969.

There also will be music featuring the top hits from 1969.

Friday morning, the city will bury a time capsule intended to be opened on Oct. 17, 2069.

It will include letters from department heads addressed to their successors.

Events earlier in the week included a birthday breakfast Monday for past and present city and community leaders, a Police Department open house and animal adoption event Tuesday and a Fire Department open house Wednesday.