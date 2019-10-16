Patriots nab fifth straight win, 38-14

A 26-point first half helped push Southwest Covenant to its fifth straight victory Friday with a 38-14 win over Coyle.

The Patriots’ win came with a combination of running and passing along with a stingy defense against Coyle.

Senior quarterback Ben Webb finished the night 17 of 24 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

His top receiver was Will Haas with seven catches for 146 yards and two scores.

Tyler Kelley added eight catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Kelly had 16 carries for 144 yards and a touchdown, including a 37-yard jaunt.

Webb also had 13 carries for 83 yards and a score.

His longest run was 14 yards.

In all, Southwest Covenant had 42 carries for 263 yards, while holding Coyle to 133 yards on 35 carries.

The Patriots also limited Coyle to just 42 yards passing on a 3-for-10 night.

Southwest Covenant finished the night with 484 yards on 72 plays.

Coyle had 180 total yards on 46 plays

The Patriots also limited Coyle to just eight first downs.

Defensively, Blake Riddell and Anthony Cox each finished the night with four tackles and five assists, while Andrew Hickman finished with four tackles and two assists.

The Patriots got on the scoreboard first on a 10-yard connection between Webb and Riddell in the first quarter to go up 8-0.

Coyle responded in the second quarter when Damon Caine Jr. went 17 yards for a score. However, Coyle’s point after try failed.

The Patriots then reeled off three back-to-back scores. The first was a 13-yard pass between Webb and Kelley, followed by a 19-yard toss from Webb to Haas.

Webb then took the ball in himself from nine yards out.

At halftime, the Patriots were up 26-14 wth Caine scoring for Coyle on a 54-yard run.

In the third quarter, Webb and Haas connected for a second time. This time it was from 39 yard out.

That was followed by a 37-yard run from Kelly.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.

Southwest Covenant will travel to Covington-Douglas (5-2) on Thursday. The game starts at 7 p.m.