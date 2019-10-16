DEATH NOTICES – OCTOBER 17, 2019

Georgianna Gleason

Georgianna Lea Gleason, 48, died Oct. 15. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Charlene Hays

Charlene Mae Hays, 69, died Oct. 12. Her services are at 10 a.m. Thursday at McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Kathy Killingsworth

Kathy Elaine Killingsworth died Oct. 11. Her funeral was Tuesday at Kolb Cemetery in Spencer. (McNeil’s)

Rosa Tello

Rosa Tello, 88, died Oct. 11. Services are pending. (Smith and Turner)

Genevieve Weaver

Genevieve Denneise Weaver, 99, died Oct. 12. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Poplar and Warner Church of Christ in Guthrie. (Yanda and Son)