Veterans to be honored at Yukon grid game

The Yukon Millers will dedicate their game Thursday against Westmoore to military

veterans.

This is the second year for the event.

Wes McAtee, who is the manager of the Fine Arts Auditorium and also in charge of the event, said military veterans, and especially those from Yukon, are invited to participate in the pregame ceremony.

The activities will begin at about 6:40 p.m. when the Patriot Guard will deliver the game ball to Brig. Gen. Larry D. Haub.

Haub, who served more than 38 years as part of the Oklahoma National Guard, will present the ball to the team captains and the game officials.

McAtee said this is way to honor those who have served the country.

In addition, each of Yukon’s football players will enter the field carrying an American Flag.

“It is a pretty impressive sight when the field is covered with American Flags,” he said.

Local military personnel and their families will be honored as part of the event.

“We want to get as many veterans to the game as possible,” McAtee said.