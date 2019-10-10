Theatre students win state for one-act play

Just one day after the Mustang High School football team upset Tulsa Union for its 300th win, the MHS Theatre Department traveled to Union and performed in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association’s Class 6A State One Act Play Contest.

When the dust settled at the end of the day, Mustang High earned the 1-Superior Rating, making it the Class 6A State One Act Play Champion.

In addition to the overall State Championship, Mustang’s performance of “And the Rain Came to Mayfield” by Jason Milligan also earned Best Tech, Best Set, Best Costumes and Best Ensemble.

Speech/Drama/Debate Coach, Emily Farnham said that “the comments from our judges, all of whom were college professors, echoed that our students successfully performed college-level work.”

Four students were chosen as All-State Cast members: Keegan Jones, Andrew Roberts, Brenden Weaver and Makylee Enix.

Jones was named Top Male Actor and Enix Top Female Actor.

“Our students are some of the kindest, thoughtful and hard-working individuals I’ve had the privilege to encounter,” Farnham said.

“They went above and beyond to not only help and respect each other but other teams. They truly represented the best of Mustang, and I’m beyond grateful to know and coach them.”

The students will perform the show in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Admission is free to faculty/staff, $5 for students and $7 for adults.

All ticket proceeds will go to Citizens Caring for Children, which provides supplies to foster kids and families.