Festivities planned for city’s 50th birthday

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

The city of Mustang has planned a series of events next week in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.

The events include:

• Birthday breakfast celebration – Monday

Past and present city leaders, along with other community leaders, will kick off the events.

Breakfast will be provided by Hunny Bunny Biscuit Co. and will be sponsored by BancFirst.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only.

• Police Department Open House and Animal Adoption Event – Tuesday

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include tours, popcorn and drinks, an animal welfare and adoption event and child packages and lanyards for children.

• Fire Department Open House and Truck Touch – Wednesday

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include a hot dog cookout.

The public will be allowed to climb in pieces of firefighting apparatus.

• Birthday Bash – Thursday

This event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in and around the Town Center and Wild Horse Park.

It will include food trucks, inflatables, Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a car show featuring Mustangs and 1969 cars, a 5K and mile fun run, a 1,000-cupcake birthday cake and movie in the park, “The Love Bug.”

There also will be music featuring the top hits from 1969 and the burying of a time capsule to be opened on Oct. 17, 2069.