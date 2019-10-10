Class is in session at new science academy

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Mustang Public Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new High School Science Academy Monday.

Superintendent Charles Bradley noted that it is one of the many projects funded by a bond issue that voters approved in 2017.

“We are so blessed by the level of community support for our schools,” he said.

“Without the support of the bond issue, we would not be here today, and as a former science teacher, I can truly appreciate what our community has done for the students of Mustang.”

The new 27,385-square-foot includes laboratories with state-of-the-art equipment.

“An integral part of this project was input from the current science teachers and other staff at the high school,” said Terry Maytum, the director of the Oklahoma City office of GH2 Architects.

Ryan Rebsamen, the division manager of Crosslands Construction-OKC, also spoke.

“We appreciate the opportunity to bring this vision to reality for the students,” he said.

Science Department Chair Tom Garner said the building is equipped better than some college science buildings are.

“I have two advanced degrees, and I have never been in a lab like ours,” he said.

Just across the street to the north, construction continues on another 2017 bond-issue project, the 65,000-square-foot Performing Arts Center.

To the south, construction is wrapping up on the 7,200-square-foot wrestling addition to the Mustang High School Event Center.

Remodeling of the 10,000-square-foot special education space inside the main high school building is progressing.