Millers look to next match against Jenks

For The Yukon Review

Throughout the season, Yukon coach Jeremy Reed has continually used one phrase when talking to his team.

Even after tough defeats to Mustang, Moore and Norman, Reed continually told the Millers to trust the process.

For Reed, the payoff came late Friday night as he watched his team celebrate a district win over Edmond Santa Fe.

“I’ve told them over and over, ‘Trust the process, and eventually the process will love you back.'” Friday was super fun for me because I got to see the process love those kids back,” Reed said. “They’ve sure been needing that process to come back and love on them a little bit.”

Just as importantly, the victory gives the Millers a giant momentum boost as they head into their next game.

However, this week they are taking another step up in competition as they travel to Tulsa to face the 16-time state champion Jenks Trojans at Allen Trimble Stadium.

Reed knows the history of the Trojans and what his Yukon squad will be facing Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Jenks has made the matchup their homecoming game as well.

“They’re obviously, probably the biggest name program in the state of Oklahoma, in my opinion,” Reed said. “The biggest thing the players have to get by is, not noticing what the name on the jersey or the logo on the helmet says, and look through that and look at things that are happening on film. They’re a good football team. They’ve got their share of good players.”

While Jenks has owned the matchup with the Millers, this season hasn’t been the normal year for the Trojans.

JHS enters the contests with the same record as Yukon.

Both are 2-3 overall and 1-1 in District 6A 1-1 action.

Before last week’s 62-10 victory over Enid, Jenks had been outscored 109-80. That included a 57-7 loss to Bixby.

Yet, Reed isn’t going to fall into the trap of just looking at the numbers. He knows his squad will have their hands full.

“Defensively, a new defensive coordinator that was at Mustang the last couple of years. They play fast, they run to the ball hard, they’re physical when they get there,” Reed said. “Offensively, they graduated several kids, a new quarterback, a new running back, a whole new cast. It looks like to me, they’ve been trying to work their way through that, and their running back is a really good football player. He’s a really good high school football player. It’s what I’ve seen.”

According to Reed, the Millers are beginning to get healthier. The return of Landon Donoho last week was a huge boost to the roster.

A win over the Trojans would be a monumental steppingstone to the program that Reed has been trying to build up.

“Our game plan is never real secretive as far as, we know we want to run the football, we want to control the clock and then we want to make people snap the ball as many times as possible to make them make mistakes,” Reed said. “This team, I’ve said all along has got a lot of potential. I would like to hope that last week just catapulted us to maybe see some of that potential here in this next week.”