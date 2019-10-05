Police continue to investigate after officers accused of crimes

Yukon’s police chief said an investigation into officers who have allegedly padded their timecards is continuing, and it is not known if other officers are involved.

Two longtime Yukon officers have been arrested on complaints of violating the state’s computer crimes act, which is a felony, as well as a misdemeanor allegation of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Charges have yet to be filed against either Chris Cunningham or Tim Peters.

Cunningham was a captain with the department. He was fired in September on the same day that the department sought a warrant for his arrest.

Cunningham was appointed to the Yukon School Board in August.

Authorities claim Cunningham falsified his timecard at least 17 times and obtained almost $1,200 in unearned pay over an 18-month period.

Peters turned himself into the sheriff’s office last week and was suspended without pay.

“It is an ongoing investigation,” Yukon Police Chief John Corn said.

The police chief said the investigation began after a supervisor noticed discrepancies in Cunningham’s timecard.

A review found at least 17 instances where he had allegedly altered his timecard using the police department’s computers, according to police records.

That prompted a review of other timecards.

Corn said he could not discuss whether other officers’ timecards are under review because the investigation is ongoing.

“The officer who was terminated was not terminated because of the investigation of his time sheets and claiming hours,” Corn said, adding that there were underlying circumstances.

Corn declined to detail those circumstances, saying they were personnel matters.

This is not the first time that officers have been accused of altering their timecards, Corn said.

“We had a case like this previously in the department. It was similar circumstances,” the chief said.

Corn said does not know where the current investigation will lead, or how many officers may be involved.

But, he called it a minute situation.

“Look at the number of sworn officers. This is a very minute and minor section of people who work in the department. We have very good men and women who show up every day. They do their job with integrity and will continue to do this,” he said.

The department has 68 employees, including 46 sworn officers, the chief said.

Corn also said he is not setting an example with Cunningham and Peters, but following the law, which is what the public should demand.

“That’s why they hire us to do the job,” he said, adding that officers will follow the investigation no matter where it leads … even if it is within the department.

“If it means it is on our staff, that’s what it means,” Corn said.