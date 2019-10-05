OBITUARIES – COL. W. HUGH JENKINS JR. – MARVIN RESH KRAFT – DEATH NOTICES

Col. W. Hugh Jenkins Jr.

Col. W Hugh Jenkins Jr., U.S. Army retired, passed Oct. 2 at home surrounded by his loving wife and his four children.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rita K. Jenkins; his children, W. Hugh Jenkins III, Traci M Jenkins, Melissa Jenkins-Fenderson and Bryan E. Jenkins; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

The only child of Zena Tanner and Willie Hugh Jenkins, Hugh started his life in Sandersville, Georgia, and remained there until leaving to enter Georgia Military College “GMC” at the age of 17.

From there, he won the prestigious college appointment to the United States Military Academy “West Point,” graduating in 1949.

He went on to have a very distinguished career, proudly serving his country for 34 years through three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam — until retiring in 1975.

Hugh and Rita planted their roots in Yukon, where they became foster parents to several children, and he started his second career as a college professor.

Working at El Reno Junior College, he taught for 17 years until 1992, when he retired for the second time.

Hugh was very devoted to the church throughout his life, serving as a lay leader and treasurer for Good Shepherd United Methodist Church for many years.

Hugh enjoyed singing in the choir at several of the churches he attended throughout the years.

Hugh and Rita made a large circle of friends square dancing with the Grand Spinners for many years.

Hugh would start his third career in 1991 upon moving to the country and beginning WeeOkie Miniature Horse Farm (with a little nudge from his wife, Rita).

Hugh may have grown up in a small farm town, but learning the ropes of running a horse farm was a new adventure for him and Rita.

They learned together and had many years of breeding, showing and delivering horses to horse enthusiasts worldwide.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Guardian West Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Crossing Community Church with burial following in the Yukon Cemetery.

To leave condolences, go to www.billmerrittfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Marvin Resh Kraft

Marvin Resh Kraft was born Nov. 12, 1932, to his loving Pennsylvania Dutch parents Lewis “Henry” and Myra Resh Kraft.

His older sisters, Lois Kraft and Nancy Kraft Swartzbaugh, welcomed their baby brother into their arms and lives while living at 403 ½ Frederick St., in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

As a young boy, he would spend his days listening to the radio. His passion for listening to sports on the radio would follow him all the days of his life.

He had numerous hobbies, which included reading, stamp collecting, photography, playing tennis, bird watching, traveling, cracking codes and spending time on his computers.

He received his early education focusing on academics and participating on the high school tennis team.

After graduating from Eichelberger High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force at the young age of 18.

The Air Force would provide him with a career in communications that served him until he retired from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Marvin’s life as a “communications specialist” enabled him to travel the globe and serve as a chief attack warning officer and often times “The Voice of the East Coast.”

His civilian position as a lieutenant colonel served him at Fort Meade, Maryland; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; the American Embassy in Paris, France; and at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Denton, Texas.

After serving four years in the Air Force, he returned to Temple University, in Philadelphia. He pursued a degree in accounting; despite the fact he always wanted to be a radio sports announcer.

He left his studies and returned to San Antonio, Texas.

While briefly stationed in San Antonio, he met his true loves: Margarita Morales, her family, and her beautiful culture.

Marvin was most proud of serving his country during the Korean War.

He was a humorous, extremely knowledgeable, kind and generous soul.

He enjoyed many things in his life.

He often stated that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where at the top of his list.

More importantly, he was a man of faith.

He began his walk of faith at St. Matthews’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

As a lifelong Lutheran, he was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and School in Oklahoma City, and a former member of Resurrection Lutheran in Yukon, First Lutheran in Colorado Springs, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Denton, and Trinity Lutheran Church in San Antonio.

The angels came and peacefully took ahold of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, AKA “Peeps,” on Sept. 26.

We would like to thank his physician of 25-plus years, Dr. S. Dean Brown and staff at Gilbert Medical Clinic, for years of devoted health care.

We would also like to thank the Integris Home Health Care Team and the Jim Thorpe In-Patient Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services were Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, with interment at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Thomas Endsley

Thomas B. Endsley, 76, died Oct. 2. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at McNeil’s Funeral Service.

W. Hugh Jenkins Jr.

Col. W. Hugh Jenkins Jr., 94, died Oct. 2. His funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at Crossing Community Church. (Guardian)

Abel Romo Jr.

Abel Romo Jr., 68, died Sept. 30. Services are pending. (MCNeil’s)

Beverly Speaker

Beverly Ann Speaker, 70, died Sept. 29. No services are planned. (Yanda and Son)