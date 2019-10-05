Miller harriers claim Paul Parent titles

For The Yukon Review

It was complete domination for the Yukon Cross Country team Thursday afternoon.

The Millers boys and girls’ squads easily took home the team titles at the Paul Parent Jamboree at Southwestern Christian University.

The Yukon boys posted a score of 20 points to take first. They were 37 points ahead of second-place Putnam City High School.

The Yukon B-team (62), Putnam City North, El Reno and PCO-B filled out the rest of the top 6.

Yukon freshman Max Marler snagged second place in the varsity boys division. He ran the 5K course in 17:49.26. He was 24 seconds behind fellow freshman David Games of Putnam City.

After Marler, the Millers kept on rolling through the finish line. Kyle Crow (17:53), Caleb Ankrom (17:57), Tyler Birmingham (18:03) and Coy Pope (18:04) rounded out the rest of the top 6 placings.

Both Marler and Pope have times that rank them inside the top 25 freshmen in the state this season.

Cade Pope, a junior who ran on the Yukon B team, finished in eighth place with a time of 18:13.

On the girls’ side, the Millers’ domination continued. They were led by sophomore Avery Stanley, who earned another first-place finish. Stanley ran the course in 19:52.46.

Coming in behind Stanley was Yukon freshman Rena Henson at 20:38. Her time would give her the fifth-fastest time among all freshman girls this season.

Elora Jones rounded out the top 3 for Yukon. The junior posted a 20:56.96.

As a team, YHS tallied 17 points. PCO (66), Yukon B (70), El Reno (101) and PCO B (119) finished out the rest of the competing teams.

The Yukon middle school squads also saw success at the jamboree. Kalli Harbeson paced the Yukon seventh-grade girls. Her time of 14:33 over the two-mile course was good enough for sixth place.

For the eighth-grade girls, it was Emma Rouner who had the team’s top placing. She took third with a time of 14:15.08

Xavier Schoen led the Yukon seventh grade boys as he finished in fifth place with a time of 13:05.45.

Brandon McCoy came in second for the Yukon eighth grade boys. His time of 11:52.68 was 20 seconds behind the first-place finisher out of Deer Creek Middle School.

The Yukon Cross Country teams will hit the course again Oct. 15, when they head to Deer Creek for the COAC conference meet.