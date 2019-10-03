Monarch festival highlights weekend’s final farmers market

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Saturday was the last farmers market of the year for Wildhorse Garden & Market, and it was a busy day.

In addition to vendors selling their produce and products, Okies for Monarchs and Canadian County Master Gardeners hosted a monarch festival.

The festival included applying temporary tattoos of monarchs on children who dressed up as butterflies.

In addition, young and old had a chance to make seed balls of seeds for milkweed and other flowers that attract monarchs.

The seed balls are made of clay to protect the seeds from birds.

They are planted in the fall, and they need cold conditions to “stratify” so they will sprout in the spring.

This year’s farmers market went well, said manager Shelly Collins.

“After we got by the rainy spring that delayed crops, we had plenty of produce,” she said.

Growers are welcome to sell the produce they grow and the products they make such as jellies and soap.

In addition, the Wildhorse Garden & Market organization grows a large variety of vegetables and flowers on its plot next to the farmers market in Wild Horse Park.

Lowe’s and a temporary building vendor donated a new building to house the group’s equipment and supplies, Collins said.

Although the farmers market is done for the season, the harvest of tomatoes, cantaloupe and squash is continuing.

The vegetables are available to members of the organization and to nonprofit organizations to which the group donates produce.

Next year’s planting will begin with onions in February, Collins said.