Council selects architect for new fire station

The Mustang City Council on Tuesday selected Kirkpatrick Architecture Studio to design its second fire station, which will include a modern emergency operations center.

The project, which has a $2.8 million budget, will be funded by an extension of the city’s one-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2016.

The city has acquired land on the north side of State Highway 152 at the intersection of Ross Terrace, which is midway between Morgan Road and County Line Road.

The new fire station will improve response times for homes and businesses east of Mustang Road.

“We want to increase response time on that side of town,” Chief Craig Carruth said.

“We also want to meet future needs as our call volume grows.”

The new EOC will replace a small one in the current fire station, located at 465 W. State Highway 152.

“If a tornado hit Mustang, the EOC we have now wouldn’t be sufficient to address our needs,” Carruth said.

The committee that is planning the new building selected Kirkpatrick from 10 firms that submitted proposals.

Kirkpatrick is based in Denton, Texas, and it has an office in Norman.

Over its 41-year history, it has designed many fire stations and EOCs, including ones in Oklahoma City and other central Oklahoma communities.

Council member Terry Jones applauded the work on the new fire station.

“We’re excited about having this new facility,” he said.

City Manager Timothy Rooney thanked Carruth for his efforts on the fire station and EOC.

“He’s worked very hard on this project, and he had a good group working with him,” Rooney said.

The city has a new ladder truck on order, and it is expected to be delivered in March, the chief said.

The $1 million ladder truck, which will extend 100 feet, is a big jump from the 65-foot limit of the current 27-year-old unit.