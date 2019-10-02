Suspect sought after woman is shot

A 30-year-old woman is recovering after authorities said she was shot in the arm after accepting a ride from a man in Oklahoma City.

According to a news release issued Wednesday by the Canadian County sheriff’s office, the incident occurred Sept. 16.

The release states that the woman told authorities she was picked up by the suspect, who was driving a silver 1996 to 2001 Dodge pickup with a welding bed attached.

The release states the incident began at Meridian Avenue and Enterprise Way.

Once inside the vehicle, the woman said the man pulled a handgun and drove the victim to NW 23rd Street and Gregory Road, where he demanded that the victim perform a sexual act.

The woman refused his demands and was ordered from the vehicle.

However, once outside the vehicle, the man allegedly fired two shots at her, hitting her in the right arm.

He also attempted to run over her, the news release states.

The victim was able to hide until the suspect left the area.

The suspect is described as a white man approximately 40

years old.

At the time of the incident, he was dressed in a blue T-shirt and camouflage pants.

He is described as having a tattoo, possibly of a flame on his left forearm.

He also had a shaved head with stubble and a goatee.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 262-3434.