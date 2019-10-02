Patriots honor Webb, top Bluejacket

Bluejacket may have been Southwest Covenant’s opponent on Friday, but it didn’t feel that way, said Patriots’ coach Trey Cloud.

When the Patriots arrived at Bluejacket’s stadium, they found a big blue heart painted in the middle of the field, along with a white No. 14.

That was the number worn by Peter Webb, who died on Sept. 14, two days after being injured in a football game at Taylor Park.

Before the game began, football players from both teams, along with coaches and fans encircled the field, where there were 14-seconds of silence in honor of the fallen sophomore.

Fans from Bluejacket, along with cheerleaders, donned blue jerseys emblazoned with the No. 14, Cloud said.

And Webb’s older brother, Ben, who normally wears No. 8 has switched jersey numbers and will honor his brother throughout the season by wearing the No. 14.

“Everyone was supportive, which was huge,” Cloud said.

He said the trip turned out well.

“We’re taking it one step at a time. It was good to get back on the field,” Cloud said.

And the Patriots took care of business, winning 56-20 and moving to 3-0 on the season. Bluejacket dropped to 3-1.

Ben Webb had a strong outing, finishing 8-of-12 for 285 yards and four touchdowns in the air. His longest pass was 59 yards.

Webb also rushed for 14 yards.

Will Haas was Webb’s top target, catching two passes for 116 yards, including a 59-yard reception for the first score of the night.

Tyler Kelly had four catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

“We did really well. We did some good things,” he said.

Bluejacket, however, also did some things well.

After Haas had scored, Bluejacket returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for its own score.

The teams combined for 66 points in the first quarter.

The second quarter, however, was much quieter with neither team crossing the goal line.

Southwest Covenant wrapped up its scoring in the third quarter, with Anthony Cox grabbing a 46-yard pass from Webb. Cox also accounted for a safety.

The Patriots finished the game with 172 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Defensively, the Patriots held Bluejacket to 33 yards rushing and 170 yards passing.

The Patriots will host Deer Creek-Lamont on Friday. It will be the team’s homecoming game.

Homecoming activities will take place before the game.