OBITUARIES – MARVIN RESH KRAFT – BRENDA JOYCE MARTIN – DEATH NOTICES OCT. 2, 2019

Marvin Resh Kraft was born Nov. 12, 1932, to his loving Pennsylvania Dutch parents, Lewis “Henry” and Myra Resh Kraft.

His older sisters, Lois Kraft and Nancy Kraft Swartzbaugh, welcomed their baby brother into their arms and lives while living at 403½ Frederick St., in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

As a young boy, he would spend his days listening to the radio. His passion for listening to sports on the radio would follow him all the days of his life.

He had numerous hobbies, which included reading, stamp collecting, photography, playing tennis, bird watching, traveling, cracking codes and spending time on his computers.

He received his early education focusing on academics and participating on the high school tennis team.

After graduating from Eichelberger High School in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force at the young age of 18.

The Air Force would provide him with a career in communications that served him until he retired from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Marvin’s life as a “communications specialist” enabled him to travel the globe and serve as a chief attack warning wfficer and often times “The Voice of the East Coast.”

His civilian position as a lieutenant colonel served him at Fort Meade, Maryland; the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; the American Embassy in Paris, France; and at the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Denton, Texas.

After serving four years in the Air Force, he returned to Temple University, in Philadelphia. He pursued a degree in accounting; despite the fact he always wanted to be a radio sports announcer.

He left his studies and returned to San Antonio, Texas.

While briefly stationed in San Antonio, he met his true loves: Margarita Morales, her family, and her beautiful culture.

Marvin was most proud of serving his country during the Korean War.

He was a humorous, extremely knowledgeable, kind and generous soul.

He enjoyed many things in his life.

He often stated that spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where at the top of his list.

More importantly, he was a man of faith.

He began his walk of faith at St. Matthews’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

As a lifelong Lutheran, he was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and School in Oklahoma City, and a former member of Resurrection Lutheran in Yukon, First Lutheran in Colorado Springs, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Denton, and Trinity Lutheran Church in San Antonio.

The angels came and peacefully took ahold of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, AKA “Peeps,” on Sept. 26.

We would like to thank his physician of 25-plus years, Dr. S. Dean Brown and staff at Gilbert Medical Clinic, for years of devoted health care.

We would also like to thank the Integris Home Health Care Team and the Jim Thorpe In-Patient Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 3600 Northwest Expressway, Oklahoma City, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Brenda Joyce (McBee) Martin was born Jan. 15, 1943, and raised on a farm near Hinton.

She attended a one-room schoolhouse at East Walnut community school.

She married Jimmie Martin, also from the Hinton area, on Oct. 11, 1958.

They moved to Oklahoma City, where Jimmie worked.

They moved to Yukon when Debbie, their oldest child, was starting school.

Brenda gave her life to Christ in her early 20s, and she and Jimmie began attending church in Yukon.

At the time of her passing, they were members of Discovery Church in Yukon and were active in Ambassadors, a senior adult group.

Brenda loved to travel.

She and Jimmie saw most of the United States and some of Canada traveling around in vans, trailers and RVs.

She traveled to Alaska, Spain, Mexico, Israel and has taken numerous cruises with friends in recent years.

Brenda devoted her time and attention to her family, faithfully caring for others whenever there was a need.

She loved keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spent many hours in hospitals and homes, sitting with and caring for family and friends, taking meals or running errands and doing whatever she could to serve.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford McBee and Joyce (Lockhart) McBee and an infant brother, James McBee.

She is survived by two siblings, Charles McBee, of Hinton and Marilyn (Honey) Krigbaum of Gridley, Kansas; husband Jimmie Martin of the home; children Debbie Strawn of Richland and Charles Martin of Owasso; grandchildren Matthew Strawn of Richland and Erika Martin Breedlove of Oklahoma City; great-grandchildren Isis and Xayden Strawn of Richland and Crue, Hayes and Callahan Breedlove of Oklahoma City.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Discovery Church in Yukon at 1 p.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be submitted in her name to the American Cancer Society.

DEATH NOTICES

Brian Broadway

Brian Broadway, 43, died Sept. 29. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church. (Yanda and Son)

Rose Kempf

Rose Marie Kempf, 83, died Sept. 27. Services are pending. (Smith and Turner)

