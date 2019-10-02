Millers prep for first home game of season

After five weeks away from Miller Stadium, including a bye week, coach Jeremy Reed and the Yukon Millers will finally get to play in front of a friendly crowd on Friday when they host 3-1 Edmond Santa Fe.

The Millers, who dropped a turnover-plagued game to Norman last week, are hoping for better results in their home opener.

Yukon, 1-3, is better than what its record shows, said Reed.

The team is among the state leaders in rushing, averaging almost 400 yards per game.

However, turnovers and penalties have plagued the young team.

Last week against the Tigers, Yukon turned the ball over on the first three series, including one fumble that landed in the end zone.

Yukon had little trouble moving the ball, finishing the game with 380 yards on 56 rushes.

Reed said he is looking forward to finally getting on his home field.

“I hope it is a good thing. I hope it provides a lot of energy and comfort. I hope it allows us to come out and be ready to play,” Reed said.

Santa Fe is coming off a 37-21 win over Memorial.

They are led by quarterback Jorgen Olsen and running backs Angelo Rankin and Micah Snoddy..

“They are good athletes. They are pretty much a typical Santa Fe team,” Reed said.

The coach said this is a big game for Yukon.

“You’ve got to notch wins somewhere, and on this schedule, you can’t put asterisks beside easy games, because they are not going to show up. You don’t have them.

“It’s a big game for both of us. They are probably thinking they need it to stay in the race, and we’re thinking we need it to stay in the race. Seems like it is that way every year when we play Santa Fe. It’s a pretty high-caliber game in the district race,” Reed said.

The key for Yukon, he said, will be to play cleaner than the team played at Norman.

However, he also said that he’s not going to focus on turnovers.

“I think you can coach yourself into more turnovers by stressing kids out about it. Now, it’s not that you ignore it either. I’m not one who believes in us coming out here and having a turnover circuit on offense. You are coaching fear of that happening again,” Reed said.

He said Yukon already coaches ball security, but turnovers do happen.

“Friday was kind of a freaky deal in the first quarter,” he said.

While the turnovers proved to be disastrous, the Millers never gave up, despite being down 21-0.

By the end of the first quarter, Yukon had pulled back to within seven points.

“We’ve got our kids in the right position. We’re doing a great job of running the ball,” he said. “If you take away the turnovers, we’re 3-1 right now. That’s my belief, but the reality is that we are 1-3,” Reed said.

The goal this week is to stay focused.

“If we can hold (on to) the football, we’re going to be in a lot of games from here out. I think we will,” he said. “I don’t think our kids are gong to continue to put the ball on the ground like that.”

Friday’s game at Miller Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m.