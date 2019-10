DEATH NOTICES – OCTOBER 3, 2019

Brian Broadway

Brian Broadway, 43, died Sept. 29. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church. (Yanda and Son)

Marvin Kraft

Marvin Resh Kraft, 86, died Sept. 26. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church. (Yanda)

Rose Kempf

Rose Marie Kempf, 83, died Sept. 27. Services are private. (Smith and Turner)

Abel Romo Jr.

Abel Romo Jr., 68, died Sept. 30. Services are pending. (MCNeil’s)

Beverly Speaker

Beverly Ann Speaker, 70, died Sept. 29. Services will be private. (Yanda)