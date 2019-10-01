Second Yukon police officer arrested

A second Yukon police officer has been arrested after being accused of falsifying his time card.

Timothy Ken Peters, a sergeant with the police department, turned himself into the Canadian County jail on Friday where he was booked on complaints of violating the state’s computer crimes act and obtaining money by false pretenses.

Peters was released on $1,000 bail.

Police Chief John Corn said Monday that Peters has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the charges, both of which are misdemeanors.

Corn said Peters, a former school resource officer, has been with the department since August 2000.

He was serving as a patrol officer at the time of his suspension, which occurred Sept. 26. That was the same day the police department sought an arrest warrant.

Corn said he could not provide complete information about what led to Peters’ arrest because it is an ongoing criminal investigation.

“This is a criminal investigation, and information is still being compiled,” Corn said.

However, an affidavit filed requesting the warrant shows that Peters is accused of falsifying his timecard at least 11 times over a period of about 18 months.

The total value of the misrepresentation, the document states, is $1,141.35. The incidents occurred between March 6, 2018, and Aug. 6, 2019, and were discovered during an investigation into a separate matter.

Peters is the second Yukon police officer to be arrested in the past month on allegations of falsifying a timecard.

Chris Cunningham, who was a captain, was fired in September after an audit found that he had falsified his timecard. He had been with the department for 17 years.

Authorities said at the time that the allegations against Cunningham were the result of an internal investigation that came after a supervisor noticed discrepancies in his timecard.

According to a court affidavit, Cunningham is accused of falsifying his timecard at least 17 times over an 18-month period. The value of the falsifications was about $1,200.

Cunningham is not only a police officer, but also a member of the Yukon School Board. He was appointed to the board in August.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Epplin said his office is continuing to review the case against Cunningham. Charges have not yet been filed.

As for Peters, charges had not been filed as of Tuesday.