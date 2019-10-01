DA wants child porn suspect held without bail

Authorities are asking that a Yukon man arrested on almost 40 counts of possessing child pornography be held in jail until his trial.

The Canadian County district attorney’s office filed a motion Thursday asking that Walter Stumpf, 66, be held without bail.

Stumpf is currently being held on $900,000 bail.

He has been charged with three felony counts that include two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Other charges are

possible.

Assistant District Attorney Austin Murrey’s motion claims that Stumpf, who previously served as a substitute teacher in the Yukon School District, poses a continuing threat to the community, as well as a possible flight risk.

Stumpf was arrested Sept. 9 after investigators with the Canadian County sheriff’s office searched his home and found hundreds of images of nude children, some as young as 2 years old, according to court documents.

They also found 34 commercial-grade DVDs that contained what authorities said was child pornography.

Authorities believe the DVDs were purchased through an underground website.

In his motion, Murrey writes that Stumpf is known to travel “with some frequency” to Europe and Asia, and has a passport.

Murrey also said that there were numerous written works, which evidence indicates were written by Stumpf, that describe “dark and gruesome acts of sexual violence upon children as young as 7 years old.”

The motion also states that some of the names in the documents are the same as real children who are members of the Rainbow Girls, an organization affiliated with the Masonic Lodge.

Stumpf is a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Murrey also claims that a review of Stumpf’s computer revealed that he had used the search words “brutal rape,” “virgin rape,” “ten-year-old” and “drunk rape.”

The assistant district attorney claimed that Stumpf also told police that he knew he was in possession of child pornography, and officials said that many of the items were in a password-protected file.

“If released on bail, the defendant has access to children of the same age — and in some case, the same names — as those depicted in his vast collection of child pornography and brutally violent stories of child rape and murder,” Murrey wrote.

In addition, Murrey wrote that Stumpf not only has worked as a substitute teacher, but actually corresponded with the state superintendent’s office in an effort to obtain a teaching certificate.

“If released to his home, there is no condition of bail that could assure the safety of the real children within the defendant’s immediate reach,” Murrey wrote.

If convicted, Stumpf could face up to life in prison.