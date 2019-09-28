Yukon looks to learn from loss

Yukon’s volleyball team’s struggles continued earlier this week, when they lost to Southmoore in four sets.

The Millers lost the first set 17-25 and the second 22-25.

However, Yukon seemed to come to life in the third set, battling to a 26-24 win.

In the fourth set, it looked like Yukon was going to control the set. However, the Sabercats continued to claw their way back, slowly closing the gap. Yukon had the lead up until the 22nd point, when Southmoore tied it.

Evenutally, Southmoore (8-16) pulled out front with three straight points to claim the win, 25-23.

Yukon coach Rachel Allred said her team tried to fight back, but ran out of gas.

“We had already dug a hole, and it’s hard to have all the energy to dig yourself out of the hole when you got yourself in there,” she said.

Yukon (11-14 and ranked 15th in 6A) was celebrating its senior night. However, they appeared out of synch as they took to the floor.

They missed several serve opportunities against the Sabercats.

“We couldn’t get that last edge. If you miss serves, it’s a mentality. The last few games, that has been off,” Allred said.

The team’s confidence seemed to be down, Allred said.

“We have to get the confidence back to get the passes there in the service receive. We missed several serves,” she said.

In the third set, the serve started working with several aces falling. However, other areas began to have struggles.

“When we got one piece working, the others fell apart. We couldn’t get all the wheels turning at the same time,” Allred said.

Yukon played Edmond Santa Fe (14-9 and ranked seventh on Thursday), falling in three straight sets..

They have three games remaining before the playoffs begin in two weeks. Those games include a trip to Mustang, which is ranked fifth, next Thursday, as well as wrapping up the season against No. 2 ranked Edmond North.

“Every game is important. It has to teach us and make us better,” Allred said.

“The mentality that we have been working on will have to be there. Not just to win, but to win in a focused way. It has to keep us positive, keep us on each other. We want to win, but we internalize everything. We have to start putting pressure on ourselves and on each other,” the coach said.

Part of that is learning to work together.

“We are definitely a young team, definitely a learning team and we’re brand new together. … It’s a learning experience. We’re still building as a group, building as a program and learning to trust each other,” she said.

Allred also pointed out that her team didn’t quit after going down 0-2.

“That’s why I like the fight we had in set three and in set four. It was more focused. It was aggressive. We were playing smarter,” she said.