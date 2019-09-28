Millers’ cross country boys finish 3rd in Tulsa

For The Yukon Review

TULSA- On Thursday afternoon, the Yukon Cross Country team traveled to Tulsa to compete in the annual Owasso Cross Country Invitational. It’s a meet they often look forward to as a chance to bond.

However, this year the Millers were met with something a little different. The course, which is laid out at the Mohawk Polo Fields, was drowned in rain and storms the night before and all morning.

By the time Yukon arrived, they knew they were going to be in for a challenge. And that is exactly what they got.

The Yukon boys took third in the Varsity boys division. Their 87 points were 47 points behind first-place Tahlequah. Guthrie was second with 75.

Claremore’s Jack Vincent took individual honors. His time of 16:58 held off Guthire’s Trevor Sallee by 11 seconds.

Freshman Max Marler paced the Miller boys with another top 10 finish.

His time of 18:29 was good enough sixth place. He was just three seconds behind a top five finish.

Kyle Crow was the only other Miller to place inside the top 20.

On the girl’s side, it was sophomore Avery Stanley who led the way. She finished in sixth place after running a 21:44.

Owasso’s Kennedie Rhein finished in first place with a time of 20:23.

The Millers Elora Jones was just outside a top-10 placing. She took 12th after running a 22:18 over the waterlogged and muddy course.

Yukon also saw two freshmen finish inside the top-20. Rena Henson and Kailan Parks took 16th and 17th respectively.

According to coach Rodney Zimmerman, the course got to his runners a little bit and caused them to run slower times than they expected.

He called it a learning experience and expects a better outing next time out.

The Millers will head to Bethany on Thursday for the annual Paul Parent Jamboree.

The varsity races are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Middle school runners will tip off at 11 a.m.