DEATH NOTICES – September 28, 2019

Kim Flis

Kim Stanley Flis, 66, died Sept. 24. Services are pending (Smith and Turner)

Jesus Garcia

Jesus Garcia, 60, died Sept. 21. His funeral was Friday. (Smith and Turner)

Helen Henson

Helen Delores Hensen, 84, died Sept. 24. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Checotah Senior Activity Center. (Smith and Turner)

Marvin Kraft

Marvin R. Kraft, 86, died Sept. 26. His funeral was Friday. (Yanda and Son)

Alejandra Munoz

Alejandra Ramirez Munoz, 71, died Sept. 16. His funeral was Friday. (Yanda)

Charles Rodgers

Charles Dennis Rodgers, 69, died Sept. 25. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McNeil’s Funeral Service chapel.

Wanda Wilson

Wanda Joyce Wilson, 90, died Sept. 20. Her service was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)