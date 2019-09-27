DEATH NOTICES – September 28, 2019
Kim Flis
Kim Stanley Flis, 66, died Sept. 24. Services are pending (Smith and Turner)
Jesus Garcia
Jesus Garcia, 60, died Sept. 21. His funeral was Friday. (Smith and Turner)
Helen Henson
Helen Delores Hensen, 84, died Sept. 24. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Checotah Senior Activity Center. (Smith and Turner)
Marvin Kraft
Marvin R. Kraft, 86, died Sept. 26. His funeral was Friday. (Yanda and Son)
Alejandra Munoz
Alejandra Ramirez Munoz, 71, died Sept. 16. His funeral was Friday. (Yanda)
Charles Rodgers
Charles Dennis Rodgers, 69, died Sept. 25. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McNeil’s Funeral Service chapel.
Wanda Wilson
Wanda Joyce Wilson, 90, died Sept. 20. Her service was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)