Library patrons nab bargains at book sale

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

The Friends of the Mustang Public Library had one of its better years with its annual book sale.

The event ran Saturday through Tuesday.

“We were so busy Saturday that people couldn’t get around each other,” said Robert Michener, who coordinates the event with his wife, Polly.

Most of the books, CDs and DVDs on sale were donated, while others were items the library has taken out of circulation.

“We get a lot of things from estates,” Michener said.

This year’s offerings included a collection of golf books and a large number of books on philosophy.

A group of play scripts, including some from plays by Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde, were included.

Sci fi and fantasy books sold well.

The Friends of the Library also raises money through its dinner theater, performed by Mustang High School students, in January and its chocolate festival in March.

The organization provided $5,000 to cover speakers and other expenses of the summer reading program this year.

In the past, it bought a smartboard, an interactive video monitor on which a presenter can write information as well as project images, and other equipment and supplies.

The group is essential to the library’s success, said Library Director Julie Slupe.