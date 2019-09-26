Details of 50th birthday celebration announced

The city of Mustang has announced its list of events for its 50th birthday.

Oct. 17 is the 50th anniversary of the city’s incorporation.

The city is celebrating the milestone with events from Oct. 14 through Oct. 17 – complete with a giant birthday cake and fireworks at the end of the evening of Oct. 17. The events include:

Birthday breakfast celebration – Oct. 14

Past and present city leaders, along with other community leaders, will kick off the events.

Bubba Burcham will recount his memories of growing up in Mustang and discuss the impact the church community, schools and people of Mustang had on his development and character.

Breakfast will be provided by Hunny Bunny Biscuit Co. and will be sponsored by BancFirst.

Attendance at this event is by invitation only.

Police Department Open House and Animal Adoption Event – Oct. 15

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include tours, popcorn and drinks; an animal welfare and adoption event and child packages and lanyards for children.

There will be a “show and tell” in the Police Department’s Community Room featuring various types of law enforcement equipment.

The department’s Polaris, K-9 unit, and bike patrol will also be on hand.

Fire Department Open House and Truck Touch – Oct. 16

The event will be from 5 to 8 p.m. and will include a hot dog cookout.

The public will be allowed climb in pieces of firefighting apparatus.

Birthday Bash – Oct. 17

This event will be held in and around the Town Center and Wild Horse Park from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include food trucks, inflatables, Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a car show featuring Mustangs and 1969 cars, a 5k and mile fun run, a 1,000 cupcake birthday cake and movie in the park, “The Love Bug.”

There also will be music featuring the top hits from 1969 and the burying of a time capsule to be opened on Oct. 17, 2069.