Broncos look to rebound after first loss

Head football coach Lee Blankenship and his staff have been working this week to rectify mistakes that led to Mustang’s second-half collapse in its loss to Westmoore.

They’ve done so in preparation for District 6A-1 play. It gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday against Norman North at Bronco Stadium.

It also is Mustang’s homecoming.

Ceremonies will be held before the game starting about 6 p.m.

“No excuses. We didn’t play very disciplined football,” Blankenship said. “A lot of small mistakes turned into a big one. Penalties, alignments, missed assignments and lack of execution all contributed to the outcome.”

Norman North is winless but its three losses have come to unbeaten teams Norman High (31-24) and Stillwater (55-14), and last week at home to Edmond Santa Fe (14-7), which Mustang beat 24-21 two weeks ago.

“They have played some very talented opponents,” Blankenship said. “They are like any team in our class. They can beat you if you don’t come to play.”

Coach Justin Jones and his Timberwolves operate a 3-4 defense led by three seniors — linebackers Jake Landers and Riley Barker and end Jachin McDonald.

The T-Wolves’ multiple offense, directed by junior quarterback Jackson Remualdo, has struggled in the passing game since the second contest.

Norman North went scoreless in the first half against Santa Fe and gained only 27 yards through the air for the game.

The Timberwolves’ only points came on Remualdo’s 12-yard TD pass to senior receiver Cale Cabbiness in the third quarter.

Senior tight end Jake Roberts, who is committed to North Texas, also is a prime target for Remualdo.

Most of the T-wolves’ yardage has come on the ground with junior running back Gabe Trevillison toting the rock. He rushed 23 times for 128 yards last week.

Junior running back Blaine Martin also has been a T-Wolf weapon. He had a 60-yard punt return for a TD against Norman in the Crosstown Clash at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and also rushed 15 times for 87 yards and a touchdown in that game.

The Broncos already had begun thinking about this week’s game in the locker room moments after their setback to Westmoore.

“We have next week to get ready for district,” Mustang safety Liam Krivanek said. “We can learn from this.”

Last year, Mustang lost 17-6 at Norman North. The Broncos were 3-4 in 6A-1 games last season.