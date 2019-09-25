OBITUARY – Joseph Ernest “J.E.” Hanna – Death Notices

Joseph Ernest “J.E.” Hanna, age 79, longtime Mustang resident, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 19 at a Mustang care facility.

He was born June 10, 1940, on his grandparents’ farm southwest of Mustang to Jesse and Etta (Record) Hanna.

He grew up on the family farm and was a 1958 graduate of Mustang High School, where he excelled in business arts.

After attending business college, he started his long career with the Oklahoma Air National Guard in office administration.

He retired from the Guard in 1991 with rank of chief master sargeant after a 32-plus year career serving his country.

He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Mustang and the Dumas Avenue Baptist Church and later joined the Assembly of God.

Other than a few years after retirement, when he spent a short time in Las Vegas, Joe lived his entire life in the Mustang community.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Survivors include two daughters, Nancy Jones and husband Allen of Spring, Texas, and Becci Kruger and husband Ken of Mesquite, Texas, and one son, Jeff Hanna and wife Deanna of Mustang.

Also by six grandchildren, Jessica, Steffanie, Travis, Kaci, Molly and Emily, and one great-grandson, Bentley.

Joe is also survived by his sister, Carole Ann Hanna, of Mustang and a host of other family and friends.

Services were Tuesday under the direction of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

DEATH NOTICES

Kim Flis

Kim Stanley Flis, 66, died Sept. 24. Services are pending. (Smith and Turner)

Jesus Garcia

Jesus Garcia, 60, died Sept. 23. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Timothy Peitz

Timothy John Peitz, 64, died Sept. 20. His funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda and Son)

Patrycja Pogorelc

Patrycja Pogorelc, 30, died Sept. 20. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Cyrus Ravajy

Cyrus Kyong Ravajy, 30, died Sept. 19. His funeral was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)

Wanda Wilson

Wanda Joyce Wilson, 90, died Sept. 20. Her funeral was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)