Bruce’s walkoff leads Yukon to win

Yukon’s Ashlyn Bruce hit a walk-off home run Friday to propel the Millers to a 5-4 win over Norman North in the opening round of the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference tournament in Mustang.

Bruce dinged the ball in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Millers had tied the game up with three runs in the fifth inning.

Yukon fell behind early in the game when North scored a run in the second and three in the top of the third.

Yukon came back in the bottom of the third with a run, and then had three runs in the fifth.

The Millers finished the game with eight hits, while allowing five.

AJ Rayburn led the hitting for Yukon with three.

Bruce finished the game with two runs-batted-in.

On the mound, Kaylee Bradley and Jaycee McKee each finished the game with three innings. McKee three 11 first-pitch strikes and three strikeouts. Bradley finished with one strikeout and seven first-pitch strikes.

The win advanced the Millers to face Deer Creek, who shut out Yukon 5-0 in the second round of the tournament.

Deer Creek scored two runs in each of the first two innings, and another run in the fourth.

Yukon had runners on the bases, but could never get them across the plate.

Yukon finished the game with five hits, led by Rayburn, who had three.

Bradley pitched the full six innings, giving up nine hits. She had 19 first-pitch strikes and struck out three batters.

Rain Friday night and Saturday forced the remainder of the tournament to be canceled.

Yukon is back in action beginning Friday when they will participate in a tournament hosted by Edmond North.

They host Norman on Monday and travel to rival Mustang, which is ranked as one of the top teams in the state, on Tuesday.