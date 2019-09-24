DEATH NOTICES – SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
Joseph Hanna
Joseph Ernest Hanna, 79, died Sept. 19. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)
Timothy Peitz
Timothy John Peitz, 64, died Sept. 20. His funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda and Son)
Patrycja Pogorelc
Patrycja Pogorelc, 30, died Sept. 20. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.
Cyrus Ravajy
Cyrus Kyong Ravajy, 30, died Sept. 19. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3301 Wexford Ave., Oklahoma City. (McNeil’s)
Wanda Wilson
Wanda Joyce Wilson, 90, died Sept. 20. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Watonga. (McNeil’s)