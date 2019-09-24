DEATH NOTICES – SEPTEMBER 25, 2019

Joseph Hanna

Joseph Ernest Hanna, 79, died Sept. 19. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Timothy Peitz

Timothy John Peitz, 64, died Sept. 20. His funeral was Tuesday. (Yanda and Son)

Patrycja Pogorelc

Patrycja Pogorelc, 30, died Sept. 20. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Cyrus Ravajy

Cyrus Kyong Ravajy, 30, died Sept. 19. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3301 Wexford Ave., Oklahoma City. (McNeil’s)

Wanda Wilson

Wanda Joyce Wilson, 90, died Sept. 20. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Watonga. (McNeil’s)