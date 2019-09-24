Czech-Slovak pageant set for Sept. 29

More than a dozen children are slated to participate in the 54th annual Czech-Slovak royalty pageant in Yukon, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Czech Hall, 205 N. Czech Hall Road.

The event will encompass contestants for queen, junior queen, princess and prince.

The competition involves off- and on-stage interviews, along with the modeling of kroj, a traditional Czech-Slovak costume. Queen contestants also take part in a talent competition.

Several prizes are available for contestants, including a $1,000 scholarship, gift cards and jewelry from YNB for the participant who is crowned queen.

The queen will also represent Oklahoma in the National Miss Czech-Slovak competition in Wilbur, Nebraska.

Pageant winners will be named around 4 p.m. Oct. 5 near the Oklahoma Czech Building on North Fifth Street.

Winners of other categories will be announced during Czech Fest activities in downtown Yukon.

This year’s queen is Jerusha Brown, 24, of Oklahoma City. She is the daughter of Melissa Deitz and Phillip Brown. Prince is Garrett Vause, 9, of Tulsa. He is the son of Jeff and Renee Vause. The princess-elect is Molly Pruett, 11, of Prague, daughter of James and Melinda Pruett.

Princess Contestants

Hailey Erwin, 6, of Del City is the daughter of Howie and Amanda. She is sponsored by Yukon Sokol Lodge Karel Havlíček.

Anastasia Fontenot, 6, of Yukon is the daughter of Royce and Miranda Fontenot. She is sponsored by Little Water Bar & Grill of Garrison, Nebraska.

Sophie Gering, 9, of Bethany is the daughter of Rob and Rachel Gering. She is sponsored by Gering State Farm Insurance.

Josie Jedlicka, 6, of Oklahoma City is the daughter of Jyle and Alison Jedlicka. She is sponsored by The Language Company.

London Lippencott, 6, of Mustang is the daughter of Coby Lippencott and Sarah Lippencott. She is sponsored by Yukon Tag Agency

Kennedy Myrick, 6, of Yukon is the daughter of Scott and Alissa Myrick. She is sponsored by WFLA Lodge Jan Žižka #67.

Lola Mae Yanda, 10, of Yukon is the daughter of Anton and Kimberly Yanda. She is sponsored by Doran-Vossen School of Dance.

Prince Contestants

Royce Fontenot II, 10, of Yukon is the son of Royce and Miranda Fontenot. He is sponsored by Aerovets Aviation, LLC.

Rex Gering, 7, of Bethany is the son of Rob and Rachel Gering. He is sponsored by Gering State Farm Insurance.

Connor Imhoff, 7, of Sparks is the son of Chad and Katrina Imhoff. He is sponsored by Vision Bank of Prague.

Zane Martin, 8, of Shawnee is the son of Brett and Patricia Martin of Shawnee. He is sponsored by Herban Alternatives.

Junior Queen Contestants

Bella Fontenot, 12, of Yukon is the daughter of Royce and Miranda Fontenot. She is sponsored by Lil’ Grace Creations.

Aspen Hein, 13, of Yukon is the daughter of Scott and Annetta Hein. She is sponsored by The Leesa Williams Group.

Addison Schweinberg, 12, of Oklahoma City is the daughter of Troy and Brandi Schweinberg. She is sponsored by Metro Sign Corporation.

Kinzey Shirazi, 14, of Edmond is the daughter of Jason and Lyndsey Shirazi of Edmond. She is sponsored by WFLA Lodge Jan Žižka #67.

Queen-Elect

Emily Cole, 17, of Oklahoma City is the daughter of Phil and Amy Cole. She is sponsored by Taylor Foam.