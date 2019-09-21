United Way sets $200k goal for 2020

After raising more than $243,000 last year, the United Way of Canadian County has added two new partner agencies and set a 2020 goal of $200,000, officials said Friday.

The goal was announced during the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s community coffee, which was held at Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno.

Christina Rehkop, the drive chairman, said the goal is attainable.

“We’re really excited about our $200,000 goal. We feel is is very attainable,” she said.

Last year’s goal was $178,000.

This year’s new agencies are Compassionate Hands and Heartline 211.

“Because of the increased funding and the increased goal, we are able to serve more organizations and more people,” she said.

The official fundraising campaign kicked off Friday and will run through Dec. 31.

However, Pacesetters, which are area businesses who conduct an early campaign, already have raised more than $73,628, said United Way President Karli Strohl.

There were well over a dozen pacesetters this year, Strohl said.

Rehkop said all of the money will stay in Canadian County.

“One hundred percent of the money stays here. We want to make sure that we are serving our citizens of Canadian County with the dollars that are raised here,” she said.

This year’s list of partnering agencies include: Boy Scout, Boys and Girls Club of Darlington, Canadian County 4-H Foundation, Canadian County CASA, CART House, Center of Family Love, Compassionate Hands, El Reno Blessing Baskets, Girl Scouts — Western Oklahoma, Heartline 211, Intervention and Crisis advocacy Network, Mobile Meals of El Reno, Russell-Murray Hospice, Salvation Army — Canadian County Service Center, Youth and Family Services and Yukon Sharing Ministry.

“We value the partnership of these agencies so much. Without them, we could not be making all the positive impacts in our community,” Rehkop said.