Millers dominate Santa Fe, PC West

Yukon softball coach Katy Hoke shook her head as her runner took off from second trying to steal third.

She made it easily, but Hoke wasn’t pleased.

The Millers’ coach didn’t need her player to advance in Thursday’s game against Edmond Santa Fe. They already were up by 14 runs, and it was only the third inning.

In the end, the Millers knocked off their conference rivals by a score of 16-1 in a game that was dominated by Yukon from the get-go.

Yukon scored 12 runs in the first inning, one run each in the second and third innings and a pair of runs in the fourth.

Defensively, the Millers gave up its only run in the top of the second inning.

Yukon was led by Gigi Vandelune, who had three hits and four runs-batted-in.

McKenna Johnson also added three hits.

Brooke Mathers and AJ Rayburn had two RBIs each.

Yukon combined for 16 hits, while giving up four.

Yukon also committed one error while Edmond had four.

Earning the win for the Millers was Kaylee Bradley, who went three innings. Jaycee McKee earned the save with two innings on the mound.

Yukon 11, Putnam City West 0

It only took 3 ½ innings for the umps to implement a mercy rule Wednesday as the Millers’ softball team had its way 11-0 against the Putnam City West Patriots.

It could have been worse.

The two teams agreed before the game to limit Yukon to four runs per inning against the Patriots, who are struggling this season.

In two of the three innings that Yukon batted, the Millers had runners in scoring position with outs left on the board when they shuffled into the dugout.

It was a game that was originally scheduled for Monday at PC West, but was moved to Wednesday and to Yukon because of issues with the Patriots’ field and maintenance equipment.

Yukon threw two pitchers — Jaycee McKee and Kaylee Bradley. The two combined for a perfect game.

PC West never had a runner on base in the game.

McKee earned the win, pitching two complete innings, striking out four.

Bradley earned the save, also pitching two innings and striking out five.

Gigi Vandelune and McKee each had two hits, while Vandelune had three runs-batted in.

Cynthia DeLoera had two RBIs.

McKee started the game for the Millers and sat down the first three PC West batters in order.

Yukon scored three runs in the first inning and then four each in the second and third innings before going to the dugout.

In all, Yukon finished the game with 13 hits and no errors.

PC West finished with two errors.

Coach Katy Hoke said the team had a good game.

“The girls did a better job today. Had good at bats, putting the ball on the ground, keeping it in play. Making them field the ball,” she said.

The Millers hit several balls into the gap, which has been a recent goal for the squad.

In addition, everyone in the lineup played in the game, which was expected to help as the team prepared for the COAC tournament, which began Friday with Yukon (17-5) topping Norman North 5-4 in the opening game.

“We’ve got to play our game. We can’t really worry about the others,” said Hoke, whose team team is in third place for 6A-2.

“We’ve got to show up each and every game and play the best of our ability. In the end, it will shake itself out,” Hoke said.