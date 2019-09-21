Family, friends honor fallen student

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

The father, brothers, headmaster and pastor of Peter Atwood Webb on Friday celebrated his life, which was cut short after he was injured in a Southwest Covenant Patriots football game a week

earlier.

Community Covenant Church in Yukon was packed – and others viewed the live-streaming of the funeral.

Peter was a nonstop talker, loved to argue his point endlessly and excelled at sports, drama and music, the speakers said.

Steve Lessman, the headmaster of Southwest Covenant Schools, noted that Friday had been

scheduled to be the school’s homecoming, but it was canceled because of the death.

“Today, we are celebrating Peter’s homecoming,” he said. “This is devasting.”

Peter served others, from mentoring pre-K students to befriending every new student at the high school, Lessman said.

“The honor and respect we have for Peter is off the charts,” he said.

Peter’s father, Jim, told his four surviving sons to not let Peter’s tragic end harden them.

“This sucks, but don’t let it rob you of your passion,” Jim Webb said. “Let what happened deepen that passion.”

Each of the brothers talked about Peter’s fierce competitiveness – and camaraderie – with them.

“Peter did everything to his full potential,” Ben said.

“He was never OK with just being OK,” Shane said.

Jim applauded his boys’ courage in speaking.

“I’m so stinking proud of you for doing that,” he said.

The family both mourned and laughed as they recalled story after story about Peter, the father said.

“We’re not going to forget Peter Atwood Webb,” he said.

He recalled that he and his wife, Stacy, and three of the boys, including Peter, had traveled to Yellowstone National Park last summer.

They were struck by the Continental Divide Watershed in the park at the peak of the Rockies, where water heads either west to the Pacific or east to the Atlantic.

Peter’s death is a watershed in the Webb family, Jim said.

He’s been struggling with coming to grips with the tragedy, he said.

“Why should a 16-year-old die doing something he loved?” he said.

While that question has no good answer, the family can move forward by asking other questions, he said.

“How shall we live?

“How shall we change.”

“How shall we grow?”

He addressed Stacy: “God is going to make us stronger, and he is going to make our marriage stronger.”