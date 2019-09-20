OBITUARIES – JUDITH MAY GOODMAN – ROY LYNN SIMMONS – DEATH NOTICES

Judith May Goodman went to meet her Lord Sept. 18.

Judith was born May 24, 1939, the second child of four to Edwin and Viola Churchill Bowen in Batavia, New York.

She married Lester McCauley of Whittier, California, in 1956.

Their children are Michael of Yukon; Patrick McCauley of Baker City, Oregon; Robert McCauley of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Shannon Sheppard of Mesquite, Nevada.

Judith resided in Mesquite, Nevada, until moving to Yukon in 2009.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Viola; her brother, Darwin Bowen of Eli, Nevada; sister Edwina Close of Lake Elsinore, California and her two sons Robert and Patrick McCauley.

Services will be held at Yukon’s The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 3 p.m. Monday.

She will be interred at Frisco Cemetery in Yukon.

Services are under the arrangement of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Roy Lynn Simmons, 59, departed this life on Sept. 17 at his home in Yukon.

He was born Jan. 18, 1960, in Oklahoma City, the son of Lee Roy and Tenna L. (Kirkpatrick) Simmons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Simmons.

Roy is survived by his wife, Christy (Blackmore) Simmons of Yukon; mother, Tenna Simmons of Yukon; daughters, Sarah K. Simmons and Trace of Yukon, and Sara M. Vanroyce of Dallas, Texas; son, Waylon Robinett and wife Ashley of Mustang; granddaughter, Lyanna; grandson, Wyatt; sisters, Tuwana Bixler of Yukon and Becky Braley of Oklahoma City, as well as many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Roy was: Irreplaceable, unmistakable, incomparable (oh, so priceless). From the song, “Priceless.”

Celebration of Life services will be held at 3:30 p.m., Monday at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon.

The family has requested that memorial donations be made to YWCA of Oklahoma City, www.ywcaokc.org/donate or mailed to YWCA of Oklahoma City, 2460 N.W. 39th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

John Lassiter

John Lassiter, 90, died Sept. 18. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Monday at the First Christian Church in Yukon. (Bill Merritt)

James Morrow

James Erwin Morrow, 68, died Sept. 13. His funeral was Friday. (McNeil’s)

Dairl Ogle

Dairl Edward Ogle, 79, died Sept. 16. His funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mustang Masonic Lodge. (McNeil’s)

