Tough loss by Mustang tightens 6A-1 race

Mustang High’s fast-pitch softball team was victimized by an eight-run third inning and a season-high four errors in a 9-7 setback at Putnam City on Tuesday.

The huge inning gave Putnam City (8-12 overall, 3-9 district) a 9-3 lead, then it held off the Lady Broncos.

It was a potentially devastating loss for the Lady Broncos, who now lead Deer Creek of Edmond by just a half-game. Both teams have two District 6A-1 defeats.

“We just have to buckle down, take care of business and win these next two district games,” Mustang coach Jamie Roberts said. “As long as we finish first or second, we’ll still host a regional. That’s our goal.”

The Lady Broncos (18-4 overall, 10-2 district) will play their last two 6A-1 games at Lawton today and home versus Putnam City on Tuesday.

Micaela Harcrow, Kayla Mantooth and Cassie Passwaters each collected two hits and one RBI for Mustang.

Harcrow had a double and Passwaters a triple. Lauryn Cottrell was the losing pitcher.

Mustang plays Friday and Saturday in the COAC Tournament at Wild Horse Park.

The top-seeded Lady Broncos will face the Edmond Memorial-Norman winner at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

DISTRICT WINS

Mustang won a pair of important district games Monday evening, upending Edmond Memorial by identical 4-3 scores.

The Lady Broncos blanked Memorial over the last two innings to win a game suspended by lightning Aug. 27 in Edmond.

Right-hander Landry Garza, the starter 20 days ago, was the winning pitcher. After allowing three runs in the first inning, Garza was relieved by Cottrell.

On Monday, Garza re-entered that game to shut out Memorial over the last two innings.

Mustang left fielder Sierra Selfridge had snapped a 3-3 tie, stealing home in the top of the sixth inning last month.

In the regularly scheduled game, Garza allowed two Memorial home runs as the Lady Bulldogs tied the contest 3-3 with a three-run sixth.

But Mustang claimed the walk-off victory in the bottom of the seventh inning when Harcrow tripled to left-center field and Passwaters lifted a sacrifice fly to center field.

“Those were two huge district wins,” Roberts said.

Lady Bronco freshman pitcher Kiera McGahee relieved Garza in the sixth. McGahee earned the win, getting five outs in her scoreless appearance and fanning four batters.

Garza yielded six hits, walked one and struck out 10.

A SETBACK

The Lady Broncos lost 6-4 at Deer Creek on Sept. 12.

Powered by home runs from Mantooth and Passwaters, Mustang took a 4-2 lead into the late innings.

But Deer Creek, which had nine hits, rallied for four runs in the sixth inning and then held on for the victory.

Passwaters went 3-for-3 with a single and double. Cottrell was the losing pitcher.