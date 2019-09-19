Mustang to visit high-scoring Jags

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

Mustang High School hits the road for the first time this seasn when it faces the dangerous Westmoore Jaguars at 7 p.m. Friday at Moore Stadium.

Westmoore and junior quarterback Dayton Wolfe rolled up 477 yards of offense last week while crushing Southmoore, 46-7.

The previous week, the Jags’ fast-paced attack generated 442 yards and rallied in the second half to overcome Moore, 44-35.

“He is a dangerous passer,” Mustang head coach Lee Blankenship said of Wolfe. “But we have to respect him as a runner as well. … I think they run when necessary to keep you honest.”

Wolfe completed 12 of 18 passes for 301 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Southmoore.

For the season, Wolfe has hit 32 of 44 passes for 638 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

He has carried for one TD, two conversion runs while passing for another two-point conversion.

Wolfe and senior receiver Colby Phillips have teamed for three touchdown passes, all versus Moore. Phillips had six receptions for 136 yards in the game.

Phillips also surprised Southmoore, tossing a 43-yard option touchdown to junior receiver Ja’Quan Richardson, who had two catches for 109 yards.

Wolfe and the explosive Jags have had eight scoring passes of more than 14 yards, and four greater than 43 yards.

“I think they are comparable to Santa Fe on both sides of the ball,” Blankenship said.

Westmoore “will be a little more athletic than we are. Our kids need to play hard and assignment football.”

The Jaguar defense, which like the offense returns eight starters, is led by 6-foot-3 senior defensive end Nikale Davis.

He has Division I scholarship offers from Memphis and Tulsa.

Blankenship said Westmoore’s defense is different than Mustang has seen.

“They run an odd stack defense with three down linemen,” he said. “They do a great job of being creative with their blitz packages. They’re very athletic across the field.”

Mustang is coached by Lorenzo Williams, a former Midwest City star who played at Missouri.

Last year, Mustang defeated Westmoore, 21-14.

Mustang 24, Santa Fe 21

Quarterback Hayden Conrad and wideout Tristan Plumlee collaborated on a 53-yard pass to set up tailback Khary Brown’s nine-yard touchdown run as Mustang rallied from the brink of defeat to top Santa Fe, 24-21, on Sept. 13 before about 6,000 fans at Bronco Stadium.

“Hayden played a phenomenal game. I could not be happier for him,” said Blankenship, who credited his team for keeping its poise after falling behind in the fourth quarter.

Conrad completed 14 of 19 passes for 248 yards and two TDs. Plumlee had four receptions for 111 yards and a TD — but none more important than their long connection after Santa Fe grabbed a 21-17 lead with 3:56 left.

“It was a scramble play off a RPO (run-pass option),” Mustang offensive coordinator Cody McDaniel said. “They made us go to our second and third options. We were down to our last option.”

Plumlee was well covered but spun away from the defender and Conrad, extending the 3rd-and-5 play from the Mustang 25 with his running, then lofted a 40-yard pass to where he thought Plumlee would be.

Plumlee ran under the pass and sped to the Santa Fe 22.

“Mustang’s quarterback had a great game and so did the receivers,” Santa Fe coach Kyle White said. “They made plays all night. Talented group.”

After tailback Harvey Phillips ran 13 yards to the 9-yard line, Brown swept left but hit a wall of defenders, then reversed course to the right to score with 2:20 remaining.

“You can’t coach that. Khary was just making a play turning nothing into something big,” Blankenship said. “It was unbelievable. He’s a hard guy to tackle in space.”

The Broncos’ five-play, 80-yard drive consumed just 96 seconds. Mustang’s defense then had to stop Santa Fe twice to secure the win.

Mustang safety Liam Krivanek recovered a Micah Snoddy fumble at the Santa Fe 21 with 2:06 to play. But hindered by a holding penalty and solid Wolves’ defense, the Broncos couldn’t capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.

Santa Fe (1-1), which used all three of its timeouts to stop the clock on Mustang’s series, took possession at its 35-yard line with 1:30 left.

With time ticking away, quarterback Jorgen Olsen drove the Wolves to the Mustang 35. But Bronco linebacker Bradyn Jarman sacked Olsen and time expired.

Mustang led 17-7 early in the fourth quarter when a personal foul penalty and deep onside kick led to two quick Santa Fe touchdowns.

The Broncos had stopped Santa Fe at the 8-yard line with 6:14 left, and the Wolves kicked a field goal. But the penalty gave Santa Fe a second chance with 1st-and-goal at the 4, and Olsen scooted left to score on the next play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Santa Fe’s coach made a gutsy call with a deep onside kick by Blake Barnes, and the Wolves’ Jorge Machuca recovered at the Mustang 38.

Five plays later, Olsen ran eight yards to score and put Santa Fe ahead, setting up the dramatic finish.

Mustang led at halftime on three second-period scores — Kory Soulinthavong’s 30-yard field goal, Conrad’s 25-yard touchdown pass pulled in by an acrobatic Brown in the back of the end zone, and Conrad’s 13-yard TD pass that Brown deflected into the air and Plumlee caught with a dive.

“Tristan Plumlee had a huge night catching the football,” Blankenship said.

“The wide receivers played a spectacular game. Not only did they make plays catching the football down the field, but they made big blocks down the field as well.”

Brown had six receptions for 85 yards and four rushes for 31 yards. Phillips ran 24 times for 80 yards.

Snoddy carried 22 times for 126 yards. He scored Santa Fe’s first TD on a two-yard run on its first possession.

Mustang’s defense limited Olsen, a dual-threat QB who moved in from Utah, to 59 yards rushing on 14 carries and 14 of 23 passes for 78 yards with one interception.

Bronco linebacker Colt Humphrey made the interception. Krivanek and defensive back Logan Hladik recovered fumbles against the Wolves, who have been Edmond city champions the past four years.