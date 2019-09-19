Cross country teams make strides toward improvement

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

The cross-country season isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon of shorter races as Mustang High School’s runners make strides toward improving with regionals and state on the horizon.

The Broncos’ defending state champion, junior Gabe Simonsen, ran 17:22.06 to win the 3.1-mile event in the Mustang Harrier at Wild Horse Park on Sept. 13.

For the Mustang ladies, freshman Lakyn Webb threatened the course record for girls.

Mustang’s runners were only pushed by their teammates with no Class 6A boys teams and just two 6A girls squads competing in the meet.

Bronco junior Brendan Robeaux continued to run well, clocking 17:22.35 to finish runner-up only .29 behind Simonsen.

“Robeaux has really worked hard this summer after having a stress fracture last spring in track,” Mustang boys coach Mike McGarry said. “I’m excited to see what he will do this year. We will see a glimpse of it next Saturday in Norman. Can’t wait.”

Mustang’s teams will compete Saturday in the OK Runner meet in Norman against some of the state’s top big-school talent.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Irvine Middle School.

Simonsen figures to be tested, too.

“Gabe is running smart knowing you have only so many fast races a year,” McGarry said. “He will be ready for next week.”

Lady Broncos

runnin’ good

Webb finished with 20:30.96 to place fourth and junior Elaina Hinkle was eighth with 21:49.25. Tuttle’s Hallie Sheffield won with 20:06.36.

“Webb was within a minute of the course record as a freshman,” McGarry said. “Hinkle is starting to get rolling this season, and we look forward to seeing her really improve towards state.”

Other Mustang girls results: 14, Katie Jones, 22:31.93; 15, Alexis Ray, 22:35.51; 19, Emily Wilson, 23:00.45, and 25, Ashtyn Meck, 23:38.84.

Other Mustang boys results: 4, Colton Cable, 17:29.71; 7, Jaxson Pearson, 18:10.62; 10, Kyle Bussell, 18:18.93; 12, Gunnar Sroczynski, 18:35.90, and 14, Jose Sardinia, 18:54.04.