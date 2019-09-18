Yukon cross country girls claim first at Choctaw

By MICHAEL KINNEY

For The Yukon Review

Yukon’s cross country teams ran their way to terrific finishes last week in Choctaw. The girls’ team finished in first place, while the boys finished third.

For the Yukon girls, it was their first title of the season as they racked up 66 points. That was enough to hold off Carl Albert (74), Edmond North (76) and Norman North (78).

Avery Stanley paced the Lady Millers with a fourth-place finish. Her time of 21:47 was 46 seconds behind first place.

Joining Stanley at the tape was Elora Jones, who came in fifth place with a time of 22:18. Rene Henson also finished inside the top 10 with a 22:36.

The Yukon boys tallied 114 points to earn their third-place finish.

Guthrie was the boy’s champions with 72 points. Edmond North was second with 83 points.

“We had a decent meet at Choctaw on Friday,” Yukon boys coach Matt Parent said. “We were able to see several teams that are important later on in seeding for the regional meet. It’s always good to run head to head with these teams because cross country courses vary so much in terrain and even in distance. It is a good way to compare apples to apples.”

Max Marler paced the Millers over the 5k-plus course. His time of 18:35 landed him in 12th place and 1:30 behind the winner.

“Max Marler definitely had a good day for us. He ran right around his best, but since the course was long by more than 100-150 meters, that made it even more impressive,” Parent said. “Max is consistently getting better. I’m excited by his potential. He is going to be a good runner for us.”

Kyle Crow had a solid day as well. He took 17th place after running an 18:53.

“On the JV level, Caleb Ankrom did a phenomenal job for us,” Parent said. “He placed second in the JV division. However, his time would have placed him as our varsity’s second-best time. Caleb is improving by leaps and bounds. He is developing into a strong runner. He will help us now for sure.”

Yukon will head to Moore on Thursday for the Moore Cross Country Invitational.

Races begin at 3:45 p.m. with the junior high.

The varsity girls will hit the course around 4:35 p.m., while the boys are scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

“This was a fun course to run last year,” Parent said. “There are a lot of zig-zags and running through some trail areas. Our goal is just to continue to improve. There is no reason to worry about another team right now. We just need to continue our steady improvement. Eventually, the small, incremental weekly improvements add up and will put us in position to achieve our goals.”