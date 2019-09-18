Two accused of threatening violence at Yukon school

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Students in the Yukon School District were expected back in class Wednesday, a day after school was canceled because of threats of violence.

Yukon Police Chief John Corn said two students were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly threatened “gun violence” at Yukon Middle School.

The two threats came Monday afternoon. Both warned students that there were plans for violence at the school on Tuesday and that they should avoid coming to class.

Corn said authorities were able to interview three subjects late Monday and filed charges against two people early Tuesday.

They two are expected to be charged with making a terroristic threat via hoax, Corn said.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the first incident was reported through a state tipline at 4:06 p.m. Monday.

That threat prompted school officials to contact police, who pledged to have additional officers on campus Tuesday.

However, a separate threat was received just after 5 p.m., which led the district to cancel classes for the safety of students and to allow the police department to conduct its investigation.

Corn said his department worked with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine who was involved.

Both threats were deemed to be “not credible,” Corn said.

That means that no weapons were found nor did either suspect have access to weapons.

The names and ages of the suspects were not released.

“We will let the system do what it is supposed to do with these types of things,” Corn said. “It will not be tolerated. That is the position of the district. That is the position of my department. We will use all of the resources that are available to us.”

Simeroth said the district also is taking action against the suspects. However, he was not able to reveal what those actions were.

Simeroth did, however, say the threats were not related to a video that went viral over the weekend showing a middle school student being bullied and attacked.

That, he said, is a totally separate incident.

Neither Simeroth nor Corn could provide a motive behind the latest incident.

Simeroth said school was to resume as normal on Wednesday, although there was expected to be additional security in place.

“We’re going to get back to life as normal as possible as quickly as possible,” Simeroth said. “ … We want to not punish the masses for the actions of a few.”