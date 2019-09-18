New threat prompts arrest of Yukon student

As Yukon students returned to class Wednesday, another middle school student was taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a classmate.

School officials said the student, whose name and age were not released, was taken into custody Wednesday morning off campus.

According to a statement from the school district, officials were alerted Wednesday morning of the threat, which was made through a social media site.

The incident did not occur at school.

“YPS and local law enforcement officials took immediate action to locate the student off campus and the student has been taken into custody,” the statement reads.

The school district said threats of violence against students and staff will not be tolerated, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken.

“Yukon Public Schools appreciates the quick response in the student who reported the threat to school officials and the quick and immediate response of the Yukon Police Department in taking this student into custody,” the district’s statement reads.

This latest incident follows a decision by the school district to cancel classes on Tuesday after receiving two threats of “gun violence” on Monday.

Two students were arrested early Tuesday and have been charged as juveniles with making a terroristic threat by hoax, according to Yukon Police Chief John Corn.

Tuesday’s arrests and Wednesday’s threat appear to be unrelated.