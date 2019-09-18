Man, 61, dies in police custody

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

A Yukon man died over the weekend while in the custody of Oklahoma City police.

Officials say Lamar Vanlandingam, 61, died just after 4 a.m. Sunday when officers arrived to assist medical crews from EMSA and the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

According to a police report, the officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Sahoma Trails at about 4 a.m. because Vanlandingham was being combative with medical personnel.

When officers arrived, Van-landingham was placed into handcuffs. A short time later, he became unresponsive, the report states.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The cause of Vanlandingham’s death will be determined by the state medical examiner’s office.