DEATH NOTICES – Sept. 19, 2019

James McCoy

James “Jim” McCoy, 87, died Sept. 13. His funeral was Wednesday. (Yanda and Son)

James Morrow

James Edward Morrow, 69, died Sept. 13. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Roy Simmons

Roy Lynn Simmons, 59, died Sept. 17. His funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Patrick Tippit

Patrick Anthony Tippit, 56, died Sept. 12. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)

Peter Webb

Peter Webb, 16, died Sept. 15. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church. (Yanda)