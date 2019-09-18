DEATH NOTICES – Sept. 19, 2019
James McCoy
James “Jim” McCoy, 87, died Sept. 13. His funeral was Wednesday. (Yanda and Son)
James Morrow
James Edward Morrow, 69, died Sept. 13. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.
Roy Simmons
Roy Lynn Simmons, 59, died Sept. 17. His funeral will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.
Patrick Tippit
Patrick Anthony Tippit, 56, died Sept. 12. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)
Peter Webb
Peter Webb, 16, died Sept. 15. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church. (Yanda)