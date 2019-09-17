SWC mourns loss of student, 16

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Funeral services for a Southwest Covenant football player who died Sunday have been scheduled for Friday.

Services for Peter Webb, 16, will be held at 11 a.m. at Covenant Church.

Webb, who was a sophomore at the 400-student private Christian School, died Sunday after being injured late in Friday’s football game against Strother.

Webb, who was attempting to tackle the Yellowjackets’ quarterback in Strother’s end zone, was injured when the back of his head hit the turf at an awkward angle.

He lay motionless in the corner of the end zone for more than 20 minutes as the coaching staff and medical personnel attended to him.

He was taken by Samaritan EMS to Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center.

Saturday, officials with the school said Webb was in critical condition.

Reports are that he suffered massive brain swelling and his family was notified Saturday that his brain had ceased to show any activity. The damage was irreparable.

He died Sunday morning.

The Webb family has been an integral part of the Patriots’ football program for several years.

Two years ago, Peter Webb’s brother, Sam, was a standout quarterback for the Patriots.

His brother, Ben, is the starting quarterback on this year’s 2-0 squad.

As his brother was taken by ambulance to the Oklahoma City hospital, Ben remained in the game and led the Patriots to another touchdown with only minutes remaining in the game.

However, it was obvious that the win had little meaning to members of the team as their focus was on their fallen teammate.

This week was supposed to be one of joy as Southwest Covenant had several activities planned around its homecoming ceremonies, which were set for Friday.

All of those activities, including Friday’s football game, have been cancelled.

Southwest Covenant Headmaster Steve Lessman issued a statement Monday morning thanking the community for its support and prayers.

“The school family of Southwest Covenant greatly appreciates the love, prayers and support that we have been shown amid this recent tragedy. Peter Webb passed away as a result of an injury suffered during the football game on Friday, September 13th.

“Peter was a servant-leader, always ready to help anyone in need. He was held in the highest regard by all his classmates. Teachers loved Peter and he was an outstanding student. As a tremendous athlete, Peter played a key role in our football, basketball and baseball programs, even as an under classman.

“Peter is the fourth of five brothers who have all been accomplished athletes. However, each of them would say that Peter was going to be the best of all.

“We appreciate prayers for our students and faculty as our entire school family has been impacted deeply by this tragedy. Pray for his parents, Jim and Stacy Webb, as well as his brothers, Jack, Sam, Ben and Hank.

“Stacy serves as the chairman of the Southwest Covenant School Board, and she and Jim have actively served the school in numerous ways for many years.

“Coaches would say that Peter was not only talented, but he worked as hard as anyone. Teachers admired his respect and discipline in the classroom. Classmates loved Peter deeply.

“The character of this young man and the respect we all had for him cannot be contained in words. However, the greatest aspect of Peter’s life was his love and devotion to the Lord. Peter had placed his faith in Jesus Christ as his Savior.

“His walk with Christ impacted every area of his life. We all rest in the confidence that Peter is apart from the body, but present with the Lord,” Lessman wrote.