Classic cars draw fans to Yukon

Main Street was full of classic cars and hotrods Thursday evening – with two events.

One was Cruise-In For a Cause, sponsored by Yukon 66 Main Street and the city of Yukon.

It benefitted four nonprofits – Compassionate Hands, Gateway Express Testing, Manna Pantry and Yukon Sharing.

The second event was Goose’s Garage Hot Rod and Custom Car block party.

Dan Sherry of Sod by Sherry, located northwest of Yukon, cruised with his modified 1948 school bus.

He restored the bus 24 years ago, placing it on the chassis of a Cadillac Eldorado and shortening it by removing three rows of seats, he said.

Sherry, who lives in Mustang, used to take the bus on field trip for his wife’s classes when she taught kindergarten.

Now that she’s retired, he mostly uses it to take his six grandchildren on trips to see Christmas lights, he said.

Goose Reed, who operates a custom car repair and restoration business in several building along the north side of West Main Street, was greeted over and over by his fans and followers at his block party

They included car owners featured on the Discovery Channel series “Street Outlaws,” which is based in Oklahoma City.

Reed, who previously ran his business from Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles, has built up his Yukon business since moving here with his wife, Lizzie, three years ago, ostensibly to retire.

Retirement isn’t going so well from the standpoint of slowing down, but business is great, he said.

He and Lizzie were running around the car show like teenagers.

“We like hotrods,” he said.