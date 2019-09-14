Canadian County students among National Merit scholarship semifinalists

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Five students from Canadian County, including one from Yukon High School and one from Southwest Covenant, are among 16,000 students nationally who have been named semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship.

Hallie Funkhouser, of Yukon High School, and Luke Arnould of Southwest Covenant are on this year’s list.

Neither school was represented in 2019, but both had two in 2018.

Meanwhile, Morgan Askeland and Desiree Rickett of Mustang High School, and Piedmont’s Brianna Lake are also on the list.

The semifinalists were announced Wednesday.

The semifinalists will compete for a share of 7,600 scholarships that will be worth more than $31 million.

The semifinalists qualified as a result of their pre-SAT test, which they took last year.

Their scores ranked among the 16,000 highest. More than 1.6 million students took the test.

The highest scoring students in each state represent the pool of semifinalists who, according to the National Meric Scholarship Corp., represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the nation.

About 15,000 finalists will be named in February.

Scholarship winners are selected based on accomplishments, skills and potential for college success, the company said.

Scholarship winners will be notified between March and June.