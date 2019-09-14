Big inning leads to win for Miller softball

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

The Yukon Millers softball team took advantage of a huge offensive fifth inning Thursday to knock off the Midwest City Bombers, 11-2.

The Millers (11-4) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to take control of the game.

Both teams had struggled at the plate through early innings. Midwest City went down 1-2-3 in the first, but was able to get runners on the bases in the second.

Yukon was able to get runners on in both the first and second innings, but could only plate one run. That came in the second when a wild pitch allowed McKeena Johnson to steal home.

At the end of the second, the teams were tied at 1-1.

Yukon also scored two runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.

Midwest City’s only other score came in in the fifth inning.

Yukon’s Maddison Montgomery led the way for the Millers with three hits.

The Millers also had three players with two runs-batted-in — Ashlynn Bruce, Hannah Hurtz and Taylor McMahon.

Leading the way for Midwest City was Abby Boeckman, who had two hits.

On the mound, Kaylee Bradley pitched a complete game for the Millers, striking out six and throwing 22 first-pitch strikes. She gave up seven hits.

Taking the loss for the Bombers was Laura Bratcher, who pitched 4.1 innings.

The Millers committed one error on the game, while the Bombers committed five.