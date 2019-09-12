Two Mustang students among 16,000 National Merit scholarship semifinalists

Desiree Rickett

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Five students from Canadian County, including two from Mustang, are among 16,000 students nationally who have been named semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship.

Morgan Askeland and Desiree Rickett, both seniors at Mustang High School, have been selected.

They join Hallie Funkhouser of Yukon High School, Luke Arnould of Southwest Covenant and Brianna Lake of Piedmont High School as semifinalists.

The list was announced Wednesday.

The semifinalists will compete for a share of 7,600 scholarships that will be worth more than $31 million.

The semifinalists qualified as a result of their pre-SAT test, which they took last year.

Their scores ranked among the 16,000 highest. More than 1.6 million students took the test.

The highest scoring students in each state represent the pool of semifinalists who, according to the National Meric Scholarship Corp., represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the nation.

About 15,000 finalists will be named in February.

Scholarship winners are selected based on accomplishments, skills and potential for college success, the company said.

Scholarship winners will be notified between March and June.