Explosive Santa Fe to challenge Broncos

Mustang’s football team will be confronted by a dangerous foe at 7 p.m. Friday when Edmond Santa Fe’s Wolves visit Bronco Stadium.

Santa Fe, the reigning Edmond city champions, rolled past Edmond North, 41-14, in their opener Sept. 6.

The Wolves feature a high-powered multiple offense led by strong-armed senior quarterback Jorgen Olsen.

“Santa Fe is a very explosive team. They are extremely athletic,” Mustang head coach Lee Blankenship said. “Defensively, we must stop their running attack while being aware of their deep passing game.”

Olsen’s weapons include junior running back Micah Snoddy and sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron, who started as a freshman. Juniors L’Dai Hudson and Angelo Rankin and senior Branden Caraway also are prime targets.

Santa Fe’s aggressive 4-3 base defense revolves around three seniors — linebackers James Stevenson and Mason Olguin and end Jeremiah Wulf-Cochrane — and junior linebacker Collin Oliver.

“They are very aggressive on defense with multiple blitzes and D-Line twists and stunts,” Blankenship said.

He added the Broncos must strive for offensive balance. The passing game managed just 22 yards on four completions but Mustang’s tailbacks rushed for 367 yards in a 38-0 rout of rival Yukon.

Head coach Kyle White is in his fifth year at Santa Fe, which last year topped Mustang, 29-14.

SUCCESSFUL DEBUT

Mustang rolled past Yukon in the season opener last Friday before more than 13,000 fans at Bronco Stadium.

Canadian County’s version of the Bedlam Rivalry was claimed for the fifth time in six years by Mustang.

Sparked by tailbacks Harvey Phillips and Khary Brown and a stubborn defense, the Broncos made Blankenship and his staff a winner in their debut.

Phillips rambled for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Brown carried for 117 yards and one score on only five totes.

Mustang led 7-0 after Phillips capped an eight play, 71-yard drive with a seven-yard TD run at 4:35 in the first period.

Moments later, Yukon’s Makari Slaughter broke free for a 71-yard run but Bronco junior cornerback Wesley Haddox ran him down at the 4-yard line.

GOAL-LINE STAND

Mustang’s defense bowed up as linebacker Bradyn Jarman and linemen Jett Woodward and Joshua Zolicoffer made key plays to keep Yukon out of the end zone.

Then, on 4th-and-6, Haddox again prevented a score, tackling Yukon’s Caden Hernandez at the 1-yard line.

“I thought (Hernandez) was taking it to the house,” Bronco safety Liam Krivanek said. “Then I see Wesley come out of nowhere and make the tackle. That was a game-changing play.”

Haddox’s stop impressed his coaches.

“It was an incredible, selfless effort to pursue that runner from the backside,” Blankenship said, noting it would be part of the game’s turning point.

“All 11 guys have to play perfect to stop a team in the red zone, to make a goal-line stand like that,” said Sam Dollar, Mustang’s defensive coordinator.

After a Mustang procedure penalty moved the ball closer to the goal-line, Brown knifed through the line behind blocks by guard Conner Leeper and Bronco Back Andre Dollar, exploding for a 99-yard touchdown run.

“That’s a 14-point turnaround,” said Mustang offensive coordinator Cody McDaniel, also the offensive line coach. Instead of being tied, the Broncos led by two TDs with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mustang’s defense held the Millers on downs again, and after a short punt, Phillips helped power a six-play, 45-yard drive that gave the Broncos a 21-0 halftime lead.

Placekicker Kory Soulinthavong’s 25-yard fieldgoal and Phillips’ 59-yard TD run gave Mustang a 31-0 lead in the third quarter. Soulinthavong also kicked five PATs.

Tailback Devyn Martin capped the scoring with a 38-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

Yukon was held to 281 total yards, all rushing, completed just one pass and lost three fumbles. The Millers had 18 penalties for 133 yards.

Woodward, Haddox and linebacker Colton Humphrey recovered the Yukon fumbles.

